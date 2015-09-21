(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* EDF reviewing fossil-fuel assets in continental Europe
* Italy, Poland plants out of keeping with low-carbon
strategy
* Thermal plants seen hard to sell amid EU energy crisis
* CEO's Wednesday visit to Edison watched for announcements
By Stephen Jewkes, Agnieszka Barteczko and Geert De Clercq
MILAN/WARSAW/PARIS, Sept 21 Italian gas-fired
and Polish coal-fired power plants don't sit easily in EDF's
low-carbon generation strategy but selling them might be hard
and raise less than what the cash-strapped French utility needs.
EDF already needs to borrow money every year just
to pay its dividend. The takeover of struggling Areva's nuclear
arm, a project to build nuclear plants in Britain and the need
to upgrade its ageing French nuclear fleet will cost
state-controlled EDF tens of billions of euros in coming years.
In July, EDF announced a "strategic review" of its
fossil-fuel fired power generation assets in continental Europe
and fossil fuel production and sales outside France.
New CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said he would take a close look at
fossil-based assets outside France and Britain and said EDF's
future was in low-carbon power.
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal confirmed EDF was
looking at how Italian unit Edison -- notably its power and gas
activities and its hydrocarbon exploration and production --
fits that strategy and that "everything is possible".
Industry sources say Levy plans to visit Edison's
headquarters in Milan on Wednesday, raising concerns he might
announce a sale of part of the firm or refocus it on areas such
as renewables.
"EDF wants to introduce a strategy of reducing rather than
increasing activities, a remodeling of the business," an
industrial source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
EDF confirmed Levy will brief Edison managers on group
strategy. It declined comment on a possible sale.
EDF-Edison generated about 7 pct of Italy's electricity last
year, with capacity of 7.3 gigawatts, of which 5.7 GW was
thermal, the rest hydropower and renewables. Edison also
accounted for 17.9 percent of Italian gas imports.
Although margins have been squeezed by falling oil prices
and low domestic power demand, Edison is a cash generator, with
2015 target core earnings of one billion euros.
"NO EASY SELL"
EDF does not publish the book value of its Italian and
Polish assets, but at a multiple of eight times core earnings,
Edison would be worth around 8 billion euros ($9
billion)according to one analyst. That does not mean EDF could
get that much for Edison, which it bought full control of in
2012.
"Italy would not be an easy sell. The market has excess
installed thermal power capacity," said BMI Research analyst
Francesco Menonna.
He said many thermal plants are idled or running below
capacity as renewables have priority grid access and utilities
like Enel and A2A have retired or plan to
retire several gigawatts of thermal power stations.
Banking sources said EDF has not yet hired advisers for an
Edison deal and ruled out a full Italy exit, as Edison's hydro
and renewables assets fit in its low-carbon strategy.
"It is no secret EDF is looking at alternatives for its
Italian businesses," a sector banker said.
Another senior banker said he saw no buyers for all of
Edison, but said its upstream assets are sellable. A source
inside Edison said a likely solution is be a break-up, not a
sale of the whole company.
Menonna said A2A -- which plans to create a new firm for its
thermal assets -- might be interested in the Edison equivalent.
Sources say Czech EPH, one of the few firms to scoop up
thermal assets sold by European utilities, is a potential buyer.
In January, EPH bought Italian gas- and coal-fired plants
with capacity of 4.5 GW from E.ON for an enterprise
value estimated at 500-600 million euros.
EPH is also in talks with Enel about a stake in
Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne and has expressed interest in
buying German coal-fired plants.
Industry executives say EPH could also be a possible buyer
for EDF's Polish assets -- about 1.7 GW of coal-fired stations
according to EDF Poland - as well as Poland's third largest
power group Enea, which may have more coal than it can
burn after buying coal supplier Bogdanka.
A Polish coal industry executive said that EDF's generation
in Poland is hard to value following major writedowns of thermal
assets by market leader PGE and that EDF Poland may be
forced to follow suit.
($1 = 0.8893 euros)
