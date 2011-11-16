LONDON Nov 16 EDF Trading, the trading arm of the French state-owned utility, has signed a deal to secure import capacity at the newly opened Gate liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Rotterdam, the company said on Wednesday.

The trading company now has permission to import LNG cargoes into the Dutch terminal for two years, but refused to disclose who the counter party was.

Long-term contract holders at the terminal are Econgas, Eneco, RWE Supply and Trading, Dong Energy, OMV and E.ON Ruhrgas, while the latter three also each hold a 5 percent stake in the facility.

"As one of the leading participants in the global LNG market, we are pleased to have access to this new facility as it will enable us to deliver gas to the EDF Group and our third party customers in The Netherlands," said Steve Lewis, global head of gas at EDF Trading.

The terminal, which can import 12 billion cubic metres of gas per year, officially opened in September. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)