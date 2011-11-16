(Adds number of cargoes agreed in contract, background)

LONDON Nov 16 EDF Trading, the trading arm of the French state-owned utility, has signed a deal to secure import capacity at the newly opened Gate liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Rotterdam, the company said on Wednesday.

The trading company now has permission to import up to six LNG cargoes into the Dutch terminal annually for two years, but refused to disclose who the counter party was.

Long-term contract holders at the terminal are Econgas, Eneco, RWE Supply and Trading, Dong Energy, OMV and E.ON Ruhrgas, while the latter three also each hold a 5 percent stake in the facility.

"As one of the leading participants in the global LNG market, we are pleased to have access to this new facility as it will enable us to deliver gas to the EDF Group and our third party customers in The Netherlands," said Steve Lewis, global head of gas at EDF Trading.

The terminal, which can import 12 billion cubic metres of gas per year, officially opened in September.

EDF paved the way in June for building its own LNG terminal at Dunkirk in France by taking a one-billion euro investment decision on the project, in which it will partner with oil major Total and Belgian pipeline operator Fluxys.

EDF Trading has signed LNG supply deals with producers across the world and recently sold its 150th LNG cargo, the company said.

At the end of last month, EDF Trading renewed a supply contract with Qatar's Rasgas to deliver around 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year via Belgium's Zeebrugge LNG terminal. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)