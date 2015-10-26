(Adds details)
PARIS Oct 26 EDF Luminus, whose majority
shareholder is the Belgian arm of France's EDF, has
dropped the plan for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its
shares and gone for a reorganisation of the share ownership
structure instead.
The IPO was designed to raise cash for minority
shareholders. The new arrangement will allow them to exit by
selling stock to EDF, a statement from all the shareholders
said.
EDF Luminus is Belgium's second-largest energy supplier
after Engie-owned Electrabel with a 20 percent market
share in power and 18 percent in gas.
Under the new arrangement, EDF will acquire Publilum and
VEH's combined 6.33 percent stake in EDF Luminus, increasing its
stake to 68.63 percent from 62.3 percent previously.
The four remaining Belgian shareholders - Publilec, Socofe,
Ethias and Nethys - will benefit from a liquidity mechanism that
will enable them to exit the capital of EDF Luminus from the end
of 2018.
Earlier this month an EDF spokesman said EDF Luminus was
hoping to list in Brussels by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Bate Felix and Andrew
Callus)