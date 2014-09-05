PARIS, Sept 5 Switzerland's Landis+Gyr and
France's Sagemcom said on Friday they had been selected to build
the first three million new Linky smart power meters for French
electricity distribution firm ERDF.
An industry source said four other companies reported to
have been selected - U.S.-based Itron, French group
Cahors' unit Maec, Germany's Elster and Spain's Ziv - had also
been chosen.
ERDF, a unit of state-controlled utility EDF,
declined to comment.
ERDF (Electricite Reseau Distribution France) will install 3
million Linky meters and 80,000 data concentrators in 2015-16,
before rolling out a total of 35 million smart meters by 2021 at
a total cost of more than 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion).
Landis+Gyr, a unit of Toshiba, said its contract
was worth about 60 million euros, adding it would be one of the
leading Linky suppliers.
Sagemcom said it would deliver more than 1.2 million meters
and data concentrators, but gave no financial details.
Earlier this year, Sagemcom, Itron and Elster were also
among companies selected to build smart gas meter Gazpar for gas
grid firm GrDF, a unit of GDF Suez.
ERDF manages 95 percent of France's electricity distribution
network and operates 1.3 million kilometres of power lines.
(1 US dollar = 0.7714 euro)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)