PARIS Oct 15 Jean-Bernard Levy, named head of France's power utility EDF on Wednesday, cut his management teeth in telecoms, an industry that has seen change at least as radical as that envisaged for the French power industry under its new appointee.

Former colleagues see the ski-ing enthusiast and classical piano player who currently heads defence electronics firm Thales as down to earth and effective behind an initially frosty exterior.

"The first impression is of someone who's rather cold because he is a bit reserved and does not talk just for the sake of speaking, but he is someone who, in a smaller group, can quickly put people at ease," said Philippe Capron, finance director at Veolia who worked for five years with Levy.

Levy was drafted in 2002 into the management team that revived the then telecoms-to-media conglomerate Vivendi . A series of ill-judged acquisitions had left it saddled with heavy debts.

The 59-year-old, who began his career at France Telecom, spent a decade paring back Vivendi film, TV and Internet assets.

Throughout his tenure, technological and regulatory changes worldwide threw everything from the creation of television content to the delivery of telephone lines into a cauldron of global takeover deals, mergers and demergers.

Levy left Vivendi in 2012 after a disagreement over the strategic direction of a business that has continued to divest assets since - including some he was involved in acquiring.

But he is no prima donna.

"At Vivendi and at Thales, he didn't turn up with an entourage," said Capron, who was finance director at Vivendi during part of Levy's time there.

"He's also an incredibly hardworking," Capron told Reuters. "He reads everything, he's often in the office on a Saturday, he has an eye on everything and an incredible memory."

In the less than two years he has spent at Thales, analysts say Levy has tightened up its contract negotiation skills, focusing on quality and margins over sheer numbers. He has also moved the group in the direction of growth and beyond mere cost-cutting.

Levy shared a secondary school with Socialist President Francois Hollande, attending the Lycee Pasteur in Neuilly-sur-Seine on the outskirts of Paris, but his political affiliations are not as clear cut as those of his new boss.

As chief of the civil service staff of former post and telecommunications minister Gerard Longuet between 1986 and 1988, Levy was working under a conservative Prime Minister, Jacques Chirac, even though Socialist Francois Mitterrand held the presidency at the time.

Industry sources said it was Longuet who secured Levy his job at Vivendi.

At EDF, Levy will be charged with implementing the government's renewable energy strategy, written into law earlier this week with a clause that limits nuclear production to current levels, and aims to reduce the proportion of atomic energy in France's energy mix to 50 percent from 75 by 2025.

The government ousted the incumbent, Henri Proglio, whose strong pro-nuclear views sit awkwardly with its plans.

Thales declined to comment on the news of his new appointment on Wednesday, which came as a surprise even though there had been rumours8 Proglio would go.

Industry sources named Patrice Caine, Levy's number two at Thales, and Marwan Lahoud, the head of Airbus in France as potential replacements. Alexandre de Juniac, chairman and chief executive of Air France, recently denied talk he would rejoin Thales. He left the company in 2009. (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet in Paris and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Mark John)