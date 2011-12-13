(Adds announcement on 200 million pound supply chain talks)
LONDON Dec 13 EDF Energy expects
to receive interim approval from Britain's nuclear regulator on
Wednesday for the design of Areva's third-generation
EPR nuclear reactor, its chief executive said at a conference in
London.
"We expect the office for nuclear regulation to give interim
approval for the reactor design tomorrow," Vincent de Rivaz said
on Tuesday.
He said he expected a site licence approval for the
utility's first third-generation nuclear reactor in the UK to be
issued in the second half of 2012. EDF earlier this year
submitted plans to build a third nuclear plant at its Hinkley
Point site in Somerset.
Mike Weightman, chief nuclear inspector and head of the
Office of Nuclear Regulation, confirmed that interim generic
design assessment acceptance would be issued this week.
"We expect to issue GDA interim design acceptance this
week," he said at the same conference.
Britain's biggest nuclear power producer on Tuesday said it
was in talks to award 200 million pounds ($312.4 million) of
supply chain contracts associated with the new plant.
EDF selected construction group Kier Bam as the preferred
bidder for 100 million pounds in site preparation work at
Hinkley Point C, with Areva drafted in for early design work and
forgings for a similar sum.
