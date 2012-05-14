(Alert corrected to show 1,840 MW idled, no change to story text)

May 14 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power provider, idled 1,840 megawatts of atomic output on Sunday after shutting down its Sizewell and Torness 2 reactors, it said in a statement.

"EDF Energy took the decision to take the reactor at Sizewell B power station offline for planned maintenance at 7am (0600 GMT) this morning (Sunday, 13 May, 2012)," it said.

The two reactors at Sizewell produce 1,200 MW in total.

It added that reactor 2 at Torness came offline at 1.09 AM (1209 GMT) on Sunday, without saying if it was a planned or unplanned outage.

That reactor can output 640 MW at maximum capacity.

The utility said it will provide updates once more information becomes available. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)