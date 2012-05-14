(Updates details on Torness 2 outage, Sizewell B restart date)

LONDON May 14 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power provider, took offline 1,840 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity on Sunday after shutting down its Sizewell B and Torness 2 reactors, the company said in a statement.

"EDF Energy took the decision to take the reactor at Sizewell B power station offline for planned maintenance at 7am (0600 GMT) this morning (Sunday, 13 May, 2012)," EDF Energy said.

The Sizewell B reactor, which powers two turbines with a combined capacity of around 1,200 MW, is expected to restart on Tuesday, EDF Energy said in a separate maintenance schedule.

The turbines were switched off on Sunday to carry out maintenance on a reactor coolant pump, the company said.

Reactor 2 at EDF Energy's Torness power plant stopped unexpectedly on Sunday and will remain offline until the week commencing July 16 as planned maintenance work is brought forward. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Anthony Barker)