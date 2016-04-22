PARIS, April 22 French state-controlled utility
EDF has delayed the final investment decision on its
project to build two nuclear plants in Britain till after its
May 12 shareholders meeting in order to be able to consult its
works council about the plan, financial daily Les Echos said on
its website.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told parliament last
month that a final investment decision on the 18 billion pound
(22.60 billion euro) UK project would be taken by early May.
The paper said EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told a
board meeting on Friday afternoon that he had decided to consult
the firm's works council at its request on the project, which
will delay the investment decision by several weeks.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)