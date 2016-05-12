PARIS May 12 French utility EDF said
on Thursday that contingency margins on its project to build two
nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain could increase the
cost by about three billion pounds to nearly 21 billion pounds
($30.27 billion).
In a statement ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting,
EDF also said that it anticipates a 115 month construction
period - five months short of 10 years - after the final
investment decision until commissioning of the first reactor.
EDF said in October that the Hinkley Point investment would
be equity financed by EDF and its Chinese partner CGN with EDF's
share amounting to 12 billion pounds and CGN's share 6 billion
pounds.
Thursday's statement specified that each partners' equity
commitment includes a contingency margin and could reach a total
of 13.8 billion pounds for EDF and 6.9 billion pounds for CGN.
($1 = 0.6938 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)