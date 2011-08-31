* EDF says repairs to solve concreting problems under way

* EDF did not attempt to hide issues -nuclear watchdog ASN

* EDF to inform ASN on steps to avoid new concreting issues

* EDF said in July EPR construction delayed by 2 more years

By Mathilde Cru and Muriel Boselli

PARIS, Aug 31 EDF is set to spell out to French nuclear watchdog ASN by mid-September the measures it is taking to solve construction issues that have hampered its landmark EPR reactor Flamanville project, the ASN said.

The watchdog on Wednesday denied allegations by French investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine that the world's largest nuclear power producer had attempted to hide issues with concrete used in the construction site in Normandy.

"EDF alerted us (about the problems) along the way," Simon Huffeteau, head of the Normandy branch of the ASN, told Reuters.

The ASN issued four letters between 2009 and 2011 urging EDF, among other things, to carry out repairs after the state-owned utility reported problems with the concrete used to build spent-fuel pools and the structure of the reactor, the watchdog said.

Flamanville 3 is the first nuclear reactor built in France in 15 years. The new-generation 1,650 megawatt reactor is due to come online in 2016, four years later than originally planned, with construction delays pushing costs to 6 billion euros.

An EDF spokeswoman confirmed the existence of construction issues and said repairs were under way.

On Wednesday, Le Canard Enchaine published a picture, which it said was shot in April and showed a hole in a reinforced concrete wall that is part of the spent-fuel pool at the Flamanville 3 reactor. It is not possible to determine the size of that hole from the picture. The photograph is not sourced.

Martin Bouygues, head of Bouygues , the group in charge of civil engineering for the reactor, said that type of construction was extremely complex and issues were unavoidable.

EDF announced last month a new delay in Flamanville 3 to 2016, blaming harder-than-expected civil engineering work for part of the delay in a project that requires twice as much concrete and electric wires, and four times more steel, than the previous reactors EDF built in France.

ASN's Huffeteau said this type of default was common.

"Our requirement level is high, and we ask EDF to put in place an organisation and tools for the next complex concreting works to take place in good conditions," Huffeteau said.

EDF, which operates France's 58 nuclear reactors, said last month 80 percent of the civil engineering work of the Flamanville project was completed and that work had started on assembling the piping and electrical equipment.

EDF hopes to capitalise on the construction of Flamanville 3 and three decades of nuclear power production to win deals to build plants in countries such as the United Kingdom and Brazil.

EDF's UK subsidiary said on July 5 it would announce this autumn a new date for the start-up of its first nuclear power plant in Britain -- until now set for 2018 -- following regulatory delays in the wake of Fukushima. (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Marie Maitre and Jane Baird)