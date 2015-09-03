PARIS, Sept 3 French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday the EPR nuclear reactor it is building in Flamanville, Normandy, will again be delayed to 2018 and raised the cost estimate to 10.5 billion euros ($11.85 billion) from an initial budget of 3 billion.

Commercial start-up of the Areva-designed EPR reactor - of which EDF plans to build two in Hinkley Point, Britain - has been delayed several times, most recently in November, when EDF said it expected the EPR to go only in 2017.

Construction in Flamanville started at end-2007 and the reactor had been scheduled to start up in 2012. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by dominique Vidalon)