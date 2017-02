(Adds EDF comment)

LONDON Feb 1 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, stopped its 480-megawatt nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point B-7 on Wednesday for planned maintenance.

"We took the decision to take unit 7 at Hinkley Point B power station offline today (Wednesday, 1 February) at 0230hrs for planned maintenance," a spokeswoman said, declining to give a restart date. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Jason Neely)