PARIS, Sept 16 French state utility EDF said on Friday that safety assessment reports it had submitted to the country's atomic watchdog ASN gave France's 19 nuclear plants a mostly clean bill of health.

The safety tests have show a "good level" of safety for all of its facilities, said EDF, the world's largest single producer of nuclear power.

EU ministers agreed in March that Europe's nuclear reactors would undergo voluntary stress tests to establish new safety standards in the light of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster.

France has committed to close any reactor that would fail the stress tests.

The government had asked EDF, which operates France's 58 nuclear reactors in 19 plants, to test the reactors' capacity to resist flooding, earthquakes, power outages, failure of the cooling systems, and operation management of accidents.

