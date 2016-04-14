PARIS, April 14 French utility EDF has extended the outage period of its Paluel 2 nuclear reactor to March 2017 after a steam generator weighing more than 450 tonnes collapsed during handling last month.

The 1,300 megawatt Paluel 2 reactor in Normandy, northern France, was shut down in May 2015 for its ten-yearly inspection and was expected to be back on line in May this year.

French grid operator RTE showed on its website that the reaction is now expected to be back online in March 2017. Right after the accident late last month EDF moved back the expected restart to end December this year.

An EDF spokeswoman said analysis following the accident is still ongoing. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Geert De Clercq)