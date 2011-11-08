PARIS Nov 8 The French economy would suffer the consequences if the nation decided to cut back on nuclear power generation, the head of French utility EDF said at a seminar on Tuesday.

France is the world's most nuclear-dependent country, with 58 reactors producing nearly 80 percent of its electricity and Henri Proglio estimated electricity prices would double if the country switched to half gas and half renewable energy sources.

In addition, France would need to invest some 400 billion euros ($550 billion) to adapt its power infrastructure, while CO2 emissions would rise by a quarter and gas imports would cost the country between 10 and 12 billion euros a year, he said.

"Today it's not possible to efficiently replace the nuclear park without having to massively switch to gas or coal," Proglio said at the French Electricity Union's (UFE) seminar on France's choices for future electricity supplies.

The chief executive's comments come as the debate over the use of nuclear energy in France has been heating up ahead of next year's presidential elections and after the disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant earlier this year.

Germany has decided to exit nuclear energy altogether by 2022, while Belgium's political parties last month agreed to abandon nuclear by 2025 if the country has enough energy from other sources to prevent shortages.

"France ... would be heavily penalised," Proglio said. "France would lose one of its major competitive advantages. We need to hope for realistic choices ... and bet on common sense."

France's ruling UMP party wants to keep nuclear energy despite growing opposition after Fukushima, while Socialist presidential hopeful Francois Hollande has promised to cut nuclear power output capacity by 25-50 percent by 2025.

Proglio declined to say if Hollande's plans were feasible on the sidelines of the seminar.

Countries like the UK and Finland have reiterated their interest in expanding nuclear power capacity, while India and China's booming economies face surging demand for power from industrial groups and urban expansion. ($1=0.727 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)