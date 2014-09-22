PARIS, Sept 22 Conditions set by European Union
state aid regulators to approve French utility EDF's
plan to build a nuclear plant in Hinkley Point, Britain will not
jeopardise the 19 billion euro ($24.6 billion) project, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Confirming a report in French financial daily Les Echos, the
source said the EU conditions were not of a nature to put the
project at risk, but declined to give details on the conditions.
The source said the utility's board would meet on September
29 and that the succession of chief executive Henri Proglio
would be on the agenda.
Sources told Reuters last week that EU antitrust authorities
are set to approve the project in coming weeks.
The EU competition watchdog opened an investigation into the
project in December 2013, worried that the project's guaranteed
power price - 92.50 pounds per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more
than twice the current market rate - might distort competition.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)