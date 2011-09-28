(Adds details, background)

PARIS, Sept 28 French utility EDF said it had ordered 44 steam generators for its 1,300 megawatt nuclear power plants in France in a deal worth over 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva and Westinghouse .

The steam generators will be installed from 2017 onwards, said EDF of the order which it said was part of a programme for the gradual replacement of major plant components.

Areva will provide 32 of the 44 generators for 1.1 billion euros, an exceptional order that seals the start of a new relationship between EDF and Areva after months of public disputes between EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio and Anne Lauvergeon, the former head of Areva who was replaced in June. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Marie Maitre, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)