(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Sept 28 French utility EDF said
it had ordered 44 steam generators for its 1,300 megawatt
nuclear power plants in France in a deal worth over 1.5 billion
euros ($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva and
Westinghouse .
The steam generators will be installed from 2017 onwards,
said EDF of the order which it said was part of a programme for
the gradual replacement of major plant components.
Areva will provide 32 of the 44 generators for 1.1 billion
euros, an exceptional order that seals the start of a new
relationship between EDF and Areva after months of public
disputes between EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio and Anne
Lauvergeon, the former head of Areva who was replaced in June.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting By Marie Maitre, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)