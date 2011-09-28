PARIS, Sept 28 French utility EDF said it had ordered 44 steam generators for its 1,300 megawatt nuclear power plants in France in a deal worth over 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva and Westinghouse .

The steam generators will be installed from 2017 onwards and the order is part of EDF's programme for the gradual replacement of major plant components.

($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Marie Maitre, Dominique Vidalon)