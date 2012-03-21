PARIS, March 21 EDF's 900-MW Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on March 20 after restarting from its one year long outage on March 6, the utility said on Wednesday.

"A glitch with the transformer forced the stoppage of the reactor," a spokeswoman at the plant told Reuters. "The reactor is likely to restart in the next few days," she added. (Reporting By Axelle du Crest)