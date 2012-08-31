PARIS Aug 31 EDF's 915-MW Cruas 4 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage at 0855 GMT on Friday, French power grid RTE showed on its website.

A spokesman for EDF said the outage concerned a non-nuclear area and could not provide a restart date.

The fourth reactor of the Cruas nuclear plant, located near the Rhone river, had been in a planned outage since March 24 and was expected to return to the grid on Friday. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Marion Douet)