* EDF to receive list of new board members Thursday
* Proglio has no clear challenger
* Pro-nuclear stance out of step with official policy
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Oct 14 Henri Proglio, the pro-nuclear
boss of French state utility EDF, will likely clear a
first hurdle on Thursday in his campaign for a new mandate, but
it is not certain he will end up in full control, government and
industry sources said.
Appointed in 2009 by conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy,
the power group's chairman and chief executive has repeatedly
spoken out against President Francois Hollande's 2012 election
promise to cap nuclear power and save energy. It was widely
expected he would go when Hollande took power.
Yet two years later and with just over a month to go the end
of his mandate on Nov. 22, Proglio is still there at the head of
84 percent state-owned EDF.
Asked about the odds on the 65-year-old staying on longer, a
top corporate source with government connections said: "three
out of four". Sources say that after a board meeting on
Thursday, his name will likely be on a list of new board members
to be proposed to a shareholders meeting on Nov. 21.
If Proglio's name is not on Thursday's list, he is out of a
job. If he is on it, he may still end up with a less powerful
role.
The government has said it plans to split the chairman's
role from that of chief executive at state-owned nuclear group
Areva. It could do the same at EDF under the terms of
a decree on top appointments dating from earlier this year,
reappointing Proglio as chairman but bringing in a new CEO.
Sources say Hollande has not made up his mind yet, but that
Proglio stands a good chance of getting a second term of some
description.
A series of names have been floated as possible
replacements. They include railways boss Guillaume Pepy, former
Peugeot Citroen head Philippe Varin, and Philippe Crouzet, CEO
of steel pipes maker Vallourec and an EDF board member.
The head of employers organisation Medef, Laurence Parisot,
is the only person to have officially declared an interest in
the job. Potential internal candidates include finance chief
Thomas Piquemal and Vincent de Rivaz, who heads EDF's British
arm.
Analysts say Hollande's hesitation about the Proglio
succession reflects his own ambivalence over energy policy.
Even though Hollande was elected on a platform to wind down
France's reliance on nuclear energy and boost renewables, energy
policy has taken a back seat.
Parliament is due to vote later on Tuesday on an energy bill
produced by Segolene Royal, Hollande's former partner and his
fourth energy minister in three years.
The draft law enshrines his promise to cut France's reliance
on atomic energy from 75 percent now to 50 percent by 2025, but
it contains no roadmap to the goal, and only caps nuclear output
at the current level.
Proglio has repeatedly said Hollande's target will be
reached not by closing reactors, but from population growth and
increased overall consumption.
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost, Marc Joanny, Emmanuel
Jarry, Benjamin Mallet, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Julien Ponthus;
Editing by Andrew Callus)