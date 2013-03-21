PARIS, March 21 State-controlled French utility
EDF is considering developing a new range of nuclear
reactors that would be smaller and less powerful than its
troubled next-generation EPR reactors, newspapers reported on
Thursday.
Any such project would come only after a three-year study
and design period, Les Echos and Le Figaro newspapers both
quoted EDF production and engineering head Herve Machenaud as
saying.
Machenaud said that the development of a wider range of
next-generation reactors would help to reverse a situation in
which the world's biggest builder of reactors "has paradoxically
lost in the nuclear area our dominant position in terms of
design and construction".
The proposed new reactors would both have lower output than
the 1,600 megawatt EPR; one offering 1,500 MW and the other
1,000, Machenaud said.
There would follow a period of reflection on the best way to
proceed to improve on the EPR - developed by EDF together with
state-owned reactor builder Areva - to lower its
price and integrate post-Fukushima safety measures, he said.
Two pilot EPR projects in Finland and France have been
plagued by delays and cost overruns.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by David Goodman)