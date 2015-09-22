PARIS, Sept 22 French state-controlled utility
EDF wants to expand into renewable energy outside
Europe, Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy was quoted saying by
financial daily Les Echos in an interview published on Tuesday.
Levy said barely 5 percent of EDF's assets were outside
Europe, where there is little economic or demographic growth. He
said EDF would remain in its key countries of France, Britain
and Italy, but wanted to build up its international operations.
"By 2030, we want to have a significant presence in three to
five countries outside Europe, notably in solar and wind," Levy
was quoted as saying.
He added that this meant EDF would have to make choices,
which was why it had placed all of its fossil fuel-based assets
outside France under review.
He also said there was no plan to review EDF's contract with
the British government to build two nuclear plants at Hinkley
Point. "There is no need whatsoever to reopen negotiations," he
said.
