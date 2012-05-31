UPDATE 3-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
PARIS May 31 EDF's 1,300-megawatt (MW) Cattenom 4 nuclear reactor will restart on June 7, French grid operator RTE showed on its website on Thursday.
A glitch with the transformer forced the stoppage of the reactor on May 29, RTE said. (Reporting by Axelle du Crest; Writing by Michel Rose)
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 PSA Group said it would adhere to labour agreements at General Motors' Opel and expressed its willingness to cooperate with labour chiefs to safeguard jobs, PSA and workers' representatives at Opel said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 21 Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has handed over control of the defence portfolio to a new minister as the country battles to contain the spread of Islamist militant violence.