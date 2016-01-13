* EDF to sell of Polish coal-fired power plants-paper
* Sale could raise up to $500 mln
* Engie to sell its coal-fired power station too-sources
(Adds detail on EPH, Engie)
WARSAW, Jan 13 French utility EDF has
launched a sale of its Polish coal-fired heating and power
plants worth up to 2 billion zlotys ($498 million) and hired law
firm Dentons and investment bank Rothschild to help, the Puls
Biznesu daily reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
The planned sale is part of EDF's strategy to focus on
low-carbon nuclear and renewable energy and would help to raise
funds to invest billions of euros in a nuclear project in
Britain.
In Poland, EDF's plants hold a 15 percent share of the
heating market. Its 1.7 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired power station
in Rybnik, in the south of the country, generates about 7
percent of the electricity consumed in Poland.
EDF aims to sell its Polish assets together and a deal is
possible by mid-2016, Puls Biznesu said.
However, the Rybnik plant could be a hard sell because power
generation in Poland is mostly loss-making due to high CO2
emission costs and ageing infrastructure that requires constant
investment.
Local electricity producers also complain that they receive
insufficient state support and have called for new regulations
that would entitle them to be paid not only for the electricity
they produce but also for capacity kept in reserve.
Czech energy company EPH is the most likely potential buyer
of EDF's Polish assets, Puls Biznesu said, confirming an earlier
Reuters report.
"EPH is a strong player and in good relations with EDF, so
it could possibly buy all EDF's Polish assets," an industry
source said on Wednesday, adding that recent transactions in the
Polish heating sector suggest that EDF should receive about 2
billion zlotys.
Sources told Reuters that Poland's Enea had also been eyeing
EDF's Rybnik power station.
EDF and EPH declined to comment. An Enea spokesman was not
immediately available to comment.
A thermal unit of Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG
could also be interested in EDF's heating plants, Puls Biznesu
added.
Polish energy companies could also be potential buyers of a
1.8 GW coal-fired power plant in Polaniec, in the south of the
country, which is owned by another French utility, Engie
, previously known as GDF Suez.
"GDF (Engie) is also looking for a buyer, but they have not
started a formal process. GDF has been talking mostly to
domestic investors," another industry source told Reuters.
"Sooner or later both EDF and GDF will sell their Polish
conventional thermal assets."
($1 = 4.0196 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper in Warsaw;
additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris and Michael
Kahn in Prague; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)