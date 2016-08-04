WARSAW Aug 4 Australian fund management firm IFM and its unit Veolia Energia Polska have submitted the highest offer to buy Polish heating assets from France's EDF , the Puls Biznesu daily said, quoting unidentified sources.

EDF launched the sale of its Polish assets earlier this year as part of a strategy to focus on low-carbon nuclear and renewable energy.

EDF's Polish plants, which have a 15 percent share of the local heating market, are valued at around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the daily said.

Binding offers are expected in September but, according to Puls Biznesu, Poland's energy ministry is encouraging EDF to stay in Poland or postpone the sale until one of Poland's four state-run energy groups is financially ready to bid for the assets too.

The paper quotes the ministry as saying the size, site and function of EDF's assets require "special attention during ownership changes".

Earlier this year, Czech utility CEZ said it had submitted a non-binding offer, while Poland's gas firm PGNiG and utility Energa said they were interested in EDF's Polish assets.

The Polish units of EDF and Veolia were not immediately available to comment, neither was IFM's press office in London. Poland's energy ministry had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)