Audi says reviewing provisions for dieselgate scandal
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
(Adds EDF, IFM, Veolia no comment)
WARSAW Aug 4 Australian fund management firm IFM and its unit Veolia Energia Polska have submitted the highest offer to buy Polish heating assets from France's EDF , the Puls Biznesu daily said, quoting unidentified sources.
EDF launched the sale of its Polish assets earlier this year as part of a strategy to focus on low-carbon nuclear and renewable energy.
EDF's Polish plants, which have a 15 percent share of the local heating market, are valued at around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the daily said.
Binding offers are expected in September but, according to Puls Biznesu, Poland's energy ministry is encouraging EDF to stay in Poland or postpone the sale until one of Poland's four state-run energy groups is financially ready to bid for the assets too.
The paper quotes the ministry as saying the size, site and function of EDF's assets require "special attention during ownership changes".
Earlier this year, Czech utility CEZ said it had submitted a non-binding offer, while Poland's gas firm PGNiG and utility Energa said they were interested in EDF's Polish assets.
EDF, IFM and Veolia declined to comment. Poland's energy ministry had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; additional reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris,; Editing by Mark Potter)
MUNICH, Feb 1 Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the United States over the dieselgate scandal.
* But rising U.S. crude stocks undermine OPEC efforts (Adds Russia output cut, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay at least $1.26 billion to fix or buy back and compensate owners of about 80,000 polluting 3.0 liter diesel-engined vehicles -- and could be forced to pay more than $4 billion if regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles, court documents filed late Tuesday showed.