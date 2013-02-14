Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 9
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,625 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
PARIS Feb 14 EDF Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said the utility's 2012 earnings included 900 million euros ($1.21 billion) of extraordinary charges.
These included a 396 million-euro impairment on Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG), a joint venture of EDF and Exelon Corp, and a 248 million impairment on Swiss unit Alpiq, Piquemal said at EDF's 2012 earnings presentation. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,625 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* FY sales of 189.5 million Swiss francs ($186.59 million) up 4.9 percent on the previous year (2015: 180.6 million francs)
* Proposal by the board of directors to increase the cash distribution from the capital reserves by 0.20 francs to 3.60 francs per share