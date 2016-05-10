UPDATE 2-Oil edges up on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions
* Oil prices to average mid-to-high $50s a barrel in 1H 2017 -NAB
PARIS May 10 French state-controlled utility EDF first-quarter sales fell 6.7 percent to 21.44 billion euros due to increasing competition, record low wholesale power prices and mild winter weather, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The utility reduced its target for 2016 nuclear output to 408-412 terawatt-hour from 410-415 TWh to take into account the extended duration of the outage of its Paluel 2 reactor, which was damaged by a falling steam generator during maintenance.
The company confirmed its 2016 earnings guidance and maintained its ambition to achieve positive cash flow after dividends in 2018. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)
BEIJING, Feb 3 China will launch the trading of green certificates for solar and wind power on July 1 in a bid to help reduce government subsidies to the renewables sector, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.