PARIS, July 31 French state-controlled utility
EDF is considering looking for more partners for its
nuclear projects in Britain to help it share costs and limit its
debt burden, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
EDF, along with junior partner Centrica, plans to
build four new 1,600-megawatt (MW) European Pressurised water
Reactors as Britain looks to reform its power market to reward
producers of low-carbon energy, including nuclear power.
"EDF's goal has always been and remains to be in control of
the operations, to control the projects ... but this does not
mean that we absolutely need to control 80 percent of the
projects," CFO Thomas Piquemal said in a conference call. "This
is why we are looking into opening up a little bit more our
capital in these projects by finding new partners."
Earlier on Thursday, EDF posted a 4.6 percent rise in its
first-half core earnings as higher hydroelectronic output after
heavy rains and other renewable energies offset the effect of
longer-than-expected nuclear outages.
EDF shares were up 1.5 percent at 16.84 euros at 0717 GMT,
outperforming the European sector, which was 0.1 percent
lower.
Core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), reached 9.1 billion
euros ($11.14 billion)in the first half, beating EDF's own
expectations, on sales up 8.2 percent at 36.22 billion.
Recurring net income rose 10.3 percent to 2.9 billion euros.
Net debt stood at 2.5 times its EBITDA at the end of the
first half, in line with EDF's goal for 2010-2015 to have it at
that level at the most. EDF has said it would invest 12.5
billion euros this year, mainly on nuclear, and maximum 15
billion euros in 2015.
Earnings at EDF, which makes about 57 percent of its sales
in France, come as demand for energy, particularly among
industrial groups, is weighed down by Europe's debt crisis.
While EDF confirmed its financial targets for the years
2010-2015, Piquemal cut the group's nuclear output target in
France to 415 TWh this year from a previous goal of 420-425 TWh
due to longer-than-expected maintenance works at nuclear plants.
EDF is diversifying its nuclear-dominated portfolio by
growing its businesses in coal, hydropower and renewables and it
hopes to use Italy's second largest electricity and gas group
Edison to develop its gas business.
A big debate will kick off in September with plans expected
to include a focus on developing renewable energy forms to
compensate for a gradual reduction in reliance on nuclear
energy. France could also decide open up a debate to reconsider
a ban on drilling for unconventional shale gas.
The U.S. shale gas boom has significantly pushed down U.S.
natural gas prices, changing the energy landscape. General
Electric's CEO Jeff Immelt reckons it has become "hard to
justify" costly investments in nuclear energy.
GE is among the leading power generation engineering groups and
helps to design and build nuclear reactors.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by
Christian Plumb)