PARIS, July 29 EDF has extended the
depreciation period of part of its French nuclear fleet to 50
years from 40, which will boost its bottom-line profit, the
French state-controlled utility said.
EDF said the longer depreciation of its 900 megawatt series
reactors - excluding one in Fessenheim which the government
wants to close - boosted first-half net income excluding
non-recurring items by 300 million euros and would boost
full-year net by 600 million euros.
An EDF spokeswoman said the extension concerns 32 of EDF's
58 reactors.
"Extending the depreciation period of our reactors allows us
to align our accounting practices with our industrial strategy,"
EDF chief financial officer Xavier Girre said on an earnings
call.
EDF said it was going ahead with its new accounting policy
even though nuclear safety authority ASN has not yet given a
generic approval to extend the lifespan of French reactors, and
which will review each reactor individually.
EDF shares rose more than 8 percent in opening trade on
Friday, outperforming the broader index, up 0.3 percent.
On Thursday evening EDF also said its board had given the
go-ahead for its 18 billion pound project to build two nuclear
plants in Britain, although the new British government said
hours later that it would review the contract.
EDF also announced it had made a deal with state bank CDC to
sell half of its stake its its grid unit RTE.
EDF said first-half core earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were nearly stable at 8.9
billion euros. Net income fell 17.2 percent to 2.1 billion euros
due to asset impairments.
The group maintained its 2016 earnings guidance for the
EBITDA earnings measure at between 16.3 billion and 16.8 billion
euros.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)