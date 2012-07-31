PARIS, July 31 French state-controlled utility
EDF posted a 4.6 percent rise in its first-half core
earnings as higher hydroelectronic output after heavy rains and
other renewable energies offset the effect of
longer-than-expected nuclear outages.
Core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), reached 9.1 billion
euros ($11.14 billion)in the first half, beating EDF's own
expectations, on sales up 8.2 percent at 36.22 billion.
Recurring net income rose 10.3 percent to 2.9 billion euros.
Earnings at EDF, which makes about 57 percent of its sales
in France, come as demand for energy, particularly among
industrial groups, is weighed down by Europe's debt crisis.
EDF confirmed its financial targets for the years 2010-2015.
EDF is diversifying its nuclear-dominated portfolio by
growing its businesses in coal, hydropower and renewables and it
hopes to use Italy's second largest electricity and gas group
Edison to develop its gas business.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)