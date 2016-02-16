PARIS Feb 16 EDF said on Tuesday that due to asset impairments and provisions its 2015 net income plunged 68 percent to 1.19 billion euros from 3.70 billion last year and proposed to cut its dividend to 1.10 euros per share from 1.25 euros with an option for payment in new shares.

The state-owned power utility said core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.9 percent to 17.6 billion euros and turnover rose 2.2 percent to 75.01 billion euros.

The company confirmed its outlook for a positive cash flow after dividend payment by 2018.

Reuters consensus estimates were for a median net profit of 1.36 billion euros (range 1.03-1.68), EBITDA of 17.41 billion (range 17.29-17.79), sales of 73.92 billion euros (range 72.40-76.33) and unchanged 1.25 euros dividend (range 0.80 to 1.34). EDF paid 1.25 euros on 2014, 2013 and 2012 earnings.

Nuclear power production totaled 416.8 terawatt/hour, compared to 415.9 TWh in 2014 and EDF's own 2015 target of 410-415 TWh. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Alister Doyle)