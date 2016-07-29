PARIS, July 29 French state-controlled utility
EDF said on Friday it is confident about the new
British government's commitment to build nuclear reactors in
Hinkley Point.
Late on Thursday, shortly after EDF announced that its board
had given the go-ahead for the controversial project, the
government of Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May said it
wanted to give the project further consideration.
Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said in a statement
that the government will make its decision in the early autumn.
"There is no comment to make. The statement made by Mr Clark
is perfectly clear. I have no doubt about the support of the
British government led by Mrs. May," EDF Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy said on an earnings call.
Asked about the possible impact of the UK government review
on the project's construction schedule, Levy said that the
timing for Hinkley Point is under permanent review, depending on
events, notably the effective date of signature of the
contracts.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leigh Thomas)