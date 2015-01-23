PARIS Jan 23 EDF is weighing options for its national power distribution network, Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), including a stake sale or a partial spinoff of the business as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

EDF declined to comment on the report.

State-owned EDF has held meetings with advisers about the structure and timing of a possible transaction, which may value the whole of RTE at as much as 15 billion euros ($17.1 billion), Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

EDF has not made a final decision and any deal is dependent on new Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy settling on his strategy, and on its main shareholder, the French government, agreeing to the terms, the people said.

The French government aims to sell stakes in public utility networks to investors, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in October as it seeks to raise billions of euros in asset sales.

Macron at the time did not specify which companies he had in mind but RTE is occasionally cited as a possible candidate for privatisation along with gas network operator GRTgaz, whose capital has already been opened to outside investors.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)