PARIS May 30 Shares in French state-controlled
utility EDF slid more than 3 percent for a second day
in a row as rumours persisted that the state would sell part of
its 84.49 percent stake, despite repeated denials by the finance
ministry.
On Thursday the shares fell 3.6 percent. At 25.74 euros at
1404 GMT on Friday, it was down 3.3 percent on the day and 6.6
percent from Tuesday's close, back to levels last seen in
February.
"Despite the denials, the rumour refuses to die," a
Paris-based trader said.
The BFM Business website on Friday quoted KBL Richelieu
Gestion manager Pascal Bernachon as saying that a large French
bank was testing the market about its interest in an offer of
EDF shares.
On Tuesday, EDF stock first fell 2.5 percent after a union
tract said the state planned a stake sale and then recovered
following a categorical finance ministry denial.
EDF declined to comment.
French media cited speculation from maker players that the
state might want to sell some of its EDF stock in order to raise
funds to buy a stake in engineering group Alstom,
which is the subject of a bid by General Electric.
"It would be a big mistake to sell EDF stock that yields 4.7
percent while the state borrows at 1.7 percent. If the state
sells anything, it should be stocks that yield nothing, like Air
France, or that have no strategic logic," a Paris-based trader
said.
EDF shares are also weighed down by worries that a 5 percent
increase in tariffs scheduled for this summer might be reviewed.
At a parliamentary hearing earlier this month, France's
energy minister, Segolene Royal, restated her opposition to
planned increases in power tariffs, saying she was looking at
ways to reform a decree setting energy prices.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Geert De Clercq;
editing by Jane Baird)