* Levy denies EDF to take on CGN's Hinkley Point risk
* Speaks of French-Chinese solidarity in Hinkley risk
* Accepts auditor criticism of foreign investment
* Says EDF must shine beyond France and Europe
(Adds Levy comments about CGN risk, foreign investment)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 5 French state-controlled utility
EDF will not delay its project to build nuclear reactors in
Britain and its Chinese partner China General Nuclear (CGN) will
share any risks related to it, EDF's Chief Executive Officer
told French parliament on Tuesday.
Jean-Bernard Levy said the British government did not want
to delay the 18 billion pound (22.4 billion euro) Hinkley Point
project and that any delay would upset both CGN and the
suppliers with whom it has already made contracts.
EDF's unions and some of its staff have argued that
Hinkley Point is too big a financial risk and should be delayed
a few years.
Levy said a study he had commissioned showed these risks
were manageable.
He did not give a timetable for Hinkley Point. The French
government has said a final decision on it is due early May.
Levy denied reports about EDF assuming a higher share of
financial risk in the project than its 66.5 percent stake in it.
French media reported last month that EDF had agreed to
shoulder part of CGN's risk should there be cost overruns. CGN
has a 33.5 percent stake in Hinkley.
"About the Hinkley Point contract and related risks, a lot
of utterly unfounded rumours have been circulating," Levy told a
parliament committee hearing.
He said EDF has put in place "complex" contracts under which
CGN would share in the profits as well as the risks.
"If there is any delay, there will be solidarity between
Chinese and French partners," he said.
French weekly JDD has cited a note by former CFO Thomas
Piquemal saying that in the case of a 5 billion euro cost
overrun, EDF would have to finance 80 percent of it. It also
said that in case of a six-month delay, EDF would have to refund
several hundred million euros to CGN.
Levy acknowledged criticism by France's top public auditor
about the poor return on EDF's investments abroad.
"Our foreign acquisitions have not always been very
succesful. We often bought companies at the wrong time and then
sold them again at the wrong time, after not after having
managed these assets well," he said.
But he reiterated that EDF must expand internationally.
In October, Levy said he wants to double the share of EDF's
assets outside Europe to at least 10 percent.
"A big company like EDF must shine beyond France and
Europe," he told parliament.
(1 euro = 0.8048 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Thomas and
Alison Williams)