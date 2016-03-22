PARIS, March 22 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday France is considering supporting utility EDF with a mechanism modeled on the Contract for Difference scheme the UK has put in place to build nuclear plants in Hinkley Point.

"The British have managed to negotiate long-term guarantees for nuclear newbuild with the European Commission, at a high price level that opens perspectives," Macron told French parliament.

He said he does not expect that French consumers would have to pay the same power prices as the British, but that a similar legal framework would reopen perspectives for investment.

"We continue to work on this. It is within this framework and based on the industrial strategy I have described that we can build a credible financial strategy for EDF in coming weeks," Macron said.

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy has repeatedly said that at current low power market prices it is not possible to invest in new power generation assets.

