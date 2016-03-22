PARIS, March 22 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Tuesday France is considering supporting utility
EDF with a mechanism modeled on the Contract for
Difference scheme the UK has put in place to build nuclear
plants in Hinkley Point.
"The British have managed to negotiate long-term guarantees
for nuclear newbuild with the European Commission, at a high
price level that opens perspectives," Macron told French
parliament.
He said he does not expect that French consumers would have
to pay the same power prices as the British, but that a similar
legal framework would reopen perspectives for investment.
"We continue to work on this. It is within this framework
and based on the industrial strategy I have described that we
can build a credible financial strategy for EDF in coming
weeks," Macron said.
EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy has repeatedly said that at
current low power market prices it is not possible to invest in
new power generation assets.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)