PARIS, April 12 French utility EDF can
curb the right to strike of workers at its nuclear power
stations, in order to avoid major power supply disruptions,
France's top administrative court ruled on Friday.
Trade unions had appealed to France's Conseil d'Etat after
the state-owned utility ordered some striking workers to return
to work in the spring of 2009, when labour stoppages at some of
its 19 nuclear power plants threatened to disrupt power
production.
France, the world's most nuclear-reliant country, draws
about 80 percent of its electricity needs from its 58 nuclear
reactors, the court noted in a statement, making the plants
"indispensable" in meeting the country's energy needs.
The court said EDF managers should be permitted to curb
workers' right to strike to ensure the supply of a public
service, even if the French utility is now only 84-percent owned
by the state.
Strikers, who were demanding higher wages, had delayed
maintenance operations at several nuclear power plants in April
2009. Unions argued that EDF, being partly privatised, had no
right to withdraw a constitutionally-guaranteed right.
