PARIS Nov 7 French utility EDF is to
raise its stake in its energy services joint venture with Veolia
to 50 percent, from 34 percent, according to French
newspaper Les Echos.
Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said EDF had wanted to
raise its investment in Dalkia for years but that the timing was
now right -- in part because of the upcoming French presidential
elections.
"There was a window of opportunity before the presidential
campaign blocked everything," a source told Les Echos.
Neither company was available for comment early on Monday.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)