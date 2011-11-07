* EDF could raise stake in Dalkia France to 50 pct vs 34 pct

* Source confirms talks looking to reshape Dalkia holdings

* Source says agreement seen this year (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Nov 7 French power utility EDF is in talks with Veolia Environnement to raise its stake in their energy services joint venture Dalkia France to 50 percent from 34 percent, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday.

The talks come as EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio made it no secret he would want to strengthen ties with Veolia, the French water, waste and transport company he formerly headed.

A source close to the matter confirmed the two groups were discussing how to reshape their joint venture and how it would be run, adding a deal could be reached this year.

"There are talks with Veolia and EDF about the evolution of the operational and shareholder structure of Dalkia," the source said. "An agreement is expected to be reached this year."

Dalkia, which expects to benefit from urban expansion and industrial developments, provides services for heating and cooling networks for facilities such as offices, schools and factories.

EDF and Veolia had no comment on the newspaper report. Each group owns half of Dalkia's international activities. Dalkia as a whole had revenue of 8.6 billion euros ($11.8 billion) in 2008.

Citing unnamed sources, Les Echos said EDF had wanted to raise its investment in Dalkia for years but that the timing was now right, in part because of the upcoming French presidential elections.

"There was a window of opportunity before the presidential campaign blocked everything," a source told Les Echos.

EDF owns a 3.9 percent stake in Veolia and Proglio has a seat on the company's board. Both companies will report quarterly figures on Thursday and Veolia could also elaborate on its plan to sell assets to return to growth.

EDF shares rose 2.6 percent to 21.47 euros by 1239 GMT while Veolia shares were up 2.2 percent at 10 euros, outperforming a 1.3 percent rise in European utilities . ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)