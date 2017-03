LONDON, March 27 EDF Energy has won Britain's largest annual electricity contract to supply the government's Crown Commercial Service, the company said on Friday.

The four year agreement will see the company continue to supply electricity to central and local government sites including schools and the National Health Service.

The renewal of the annual GBP 1 billion ($1.49 billion) contract follows a 10 year deal EDF Energy secured in 2013 to supply Network Rail. ($1 = 0.6723 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by William Hardy)