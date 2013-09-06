Sept 6 Edge Products LLC, a manufacturer of electronics for vehicle manufacturers, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, a court filing showed.

The company estimated liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million and assets of $50 million to $100 million.

For the 12 months ended July 31, the company generated about $8.2 million in net revenue, the filing showed.

Edge Products makes products such as ignition systems and monitors for major vehicle manufacturers.

The case is in re Edge Products LLC, Case No. 13-12295, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)