Nov 14 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Edgewood Partners
Insurance Center to support the retail insurance broker's plans
to acquire insurance distribution companies in the United
States.
Equity for the investment will come from Carlyle Global
Financial Services Partners LP and Carlyle Global Financial
Services Partners II LP, Edgewood Partners said.
"With the financial backing of Carlyle ... we can continue
to execute our strategy of acquiring businesses and hiring
proven teams that bring a strong client base as well as
specialized placement capabilities to our company," Edgewood
Partners Chief Executive John Hahn said in a statement.
Following the closing of the deal, whose terms were not
disclosed, funds managed by Stone Point and Edgewood Partners
employees will remain investors in Edgewood Partners.
The deal is expected to close at year-end, California-based
Edgewood said in a statement.