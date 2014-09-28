MUMBAI, Sept 28 Crude palm oil prices, which hit a 5-1/2 years low earlier this month, could rebound as much as 10 percent from the current level due to falling inventory and a slowdown in the production growth, key industry officials concluded on Sunday at the Globoil Conference in Mumbai. Although a few officials said the narrowed spread between palm oil and soft oils could limit demand for the tropical oil and pull down prices to a new low. TOP STORIES Malaysia could allow duty free palm oil exports until year end- Felda Global Crude palm oil could jump by 10 pct in Jan-March- Thomas Mielke Malaysian palm oil prices to rise 8 pct by Feb 2015 - James Fry Palm oil to hit new 5-1/2 year low at 1,900 ringgit-Mistry India palm oil imports to jump as poor monsoon limits local supply India examining industry demand to raise import duty on edible oils - minister India may raise import duty on vegetable oils next month- analyst India should raise import duty on edible oils-industry body India soymeal exports to hit 10-yr low as Iran trims purchases -Ruchi Soya India to import record 13 mln t edible oils next year (Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai)