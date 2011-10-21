LONDON Oct 21 British firm Enterprise, owned by private equity firm 3i Group , has been recommended to Edinburgh councillors as preferred provider for an environmental services contract, the BBC reported on Friday.

British outsourcer Enterprise beat a joint venture bid from construction group Kier and waste management firm Shanks Group , for the seven year deal, which must now be put to councillors on Oct. 27 for a final decision.

Council officers are recommending that private company Enterprise provide services including street cleaning, park maintenance and bin collections.

The outsourcing deal is expected to save the council up to 70 million pounds over seven years, according to the report, which was given to the BBC ahead of an official statement due at 0900GMT.

A spokeswoman for the council declined to issue a copy of the report ahead of time or confirm details reported by the BBC.

Enterprise provides services to the utility industry and a number of UK local authorities - including Liverpool and Westminster City Councils - ranging from waste collection and repairs, to highways maintenance and engineering.

Edinburgh council, which is also tendering contracts for services and facilities management worth over 400 million pounds in total, is one of many local authorities searching for cost savings in light of tough austerity measures across Britain. (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Lorraine Turner; editing by Paul Hoskins)