LONDON Oct 21 British firm Enterprise, owned by
private equity firm 3i Group , has been recommended to
Edinburgh councillors as preferred provider for an environmental
services contract, the BBC reported on Friday.
British outsourcer Enterprise beat a joint venture bid from
construction group Kier and waste management firm Shanks
Group , for the seven year deal, which must now be put to
councillors on Oct. 27 for a final decision.
Council officers are recommending that private company
Enterprise provide services including street cleaning, park
maintenance and bin collections.
The outsourcing deal is expected to save the council up to
70 million pounds over seven years, according to the report,
which was given to the BBC ahead of an official statement due at
0900GMT.
A spokeswoman for the council declined to issue a copy of
the report ahead of time or confirm details reported by the BBC.
Enterprise provides services to the utility industry and a
number of UK local authorities - including Liverpool and
Westminster City Councils - ranging from waste collection and
repairs, to highways maintenance and engineering.
Edinburgh council, which is also tendering contracts for
services and facilities management worth over 400 million pounds
in total, is one of many local authorities searching for cost
savings in light of tough austerity measures across Britain.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment and Lorraine Turner; editing by
Paul Hoskins)