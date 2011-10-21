* Enterprise beats Kier/Shanks JV for deal to provide
environmental svcs
* Contract worth around 30 mln stg
* Edinburgh looking at outsourcing other services
LONDON, Oct 21 British firm Enterprise, owned by
private equity firm 3i Group , has been recommended to
Edinburgh councillors as preferred provider for an environmental
services contract worth 30 million pounds ($47 million).
British outsourcer Enterprise beat a joint venture bid from
construction group Kier and waste management firm Shanks
Group , for the seven-year deal, which must now be put to
councillors on Oct. 27 for a final decision.
Edinburgh council, which is also tendering contracts for
services and facilities management worth over 400 million pounds
in total, is one of many local authorities searching for cost
savings in light of tough austerity measures across Britain.
The outsourcing deal is expected to save the council up to
71.6 million pounds over seven years, it said.
Council officers are recommending that private company
Enterprise provide services including street cleaning, park
maintenance, bin collections in partnership with the council.
Unions however are opposed to the rise in the outsourcing of
public services and are fighting to keep services in-house.
"I appreciate that this is a difficult time for staff," said
council leader Jenny Dawe in a statement. "In these challenging
times it is essential that the Council critically examines every
opportunity to enhance services and improve efficiency," she
added.
Enterprise provides services to the utility industry and a
number of UK local authorities - including Liverpool and
Westminster City Councils - ranging from waste collection and
repairs, to highways maintenance and engineering.
