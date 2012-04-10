LONDON, April 10 Ferrovial-owned BAA will extend the bid deadline for its sale of Edinburgh Airport beyond the end of this week to give one of the bidders more time, according to sources close to the sale process.

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) - an investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and General Electric, which owns London's Gatwick and City airports - and a JP Morgan-led consortium are to fight each other for control of the Scottish airport.

They were due to submit final bids by the end of this week.

The deadline will be extended to allow JP Morgan, which recently added the Korean airport authority and U.S. teachers pension fund TIAA-Cref to its consortium, to finalise its bid, the sources said.

"It is expected to be extended by a week or so  while the JP Morgan group completes its bid," one of the sources said.

BAA last year chose to sell Edinburgh Airport after Britain's Competition Commission ordered it to dispose of one of its Scottish airports. It is expected to fetch around 500 million pounds ($793 million).

Ferrovial could not be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.6305 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)